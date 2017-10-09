Fire Burning in Napa, CA is Prompting Evacuations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Fire Burning in Napa, CA is Prompting Evacuations

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy of CalFire Courtesy of CalFire

A blaze burning in Napa California is prompting evacuations. 

Cal Fire says that the Altas Fire is currently 200 acres large and burning off Altas Pear Road south of Lake Berryessa in Napa County.

Homes and the site of this week's PGA tour, The Silverado Country Club have been evacuated.

"It is a very serious situation and it's burning out of control at the moment the winds are very very heavy here so we've got a lot of dead, dying fuel. Of course, it's late in the fall, this is the time of year when types of fires like this can occur," says David Shew of Cal Fire. 

Officials are still investigating the cause of this fire. 

We will update you when more details become available. 

(CalFire and CBS contributed to this report.)

