Fire Burning in Napa, CA is Prompting Evacuations

A blaze burning in Napa California is prompting evacuations.

Cal Fire says that the Altas Fire is currently 200 acres large and burning off Altas Pear Road south of Lake Berryessa in Napa County.

Homes and the site of this week's PGA tour, The Silverado Country Club have been evacuated.

"It is a very serious situation and it's burning out of control at the moment the winds are very very heavy here so we've got a lot of dead, dying fuel. Of course, it's late in the fall, this is the time of year when types of fires like this can occur," says David Shew of Cal Fire.

Officials are still investigating the cause of this fire.

(CalFire and CBS contributed to this report.)