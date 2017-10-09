Sparks Police Search For Man Who's Gone Missing - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Sparks Police Search For Man Who's Gone Missing

Sparks Police are looking for a 58-year-old man who's gone missing.

His name is Bret VanHorn and is being described as a Caucasian male, 6 feet tall, 220 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a thick blue jacket, jeans, a baseball hat and loafer-type shoes.

VanHorn's family says that they haven't heard from him since October 3rd.

Officers say that he is not believed to be a danger to the public.

The family and police ask that if you have any information on his whereabouts or see him call police at 353-2231.

