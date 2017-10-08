27th Annual Reno Celtic Celebration at Bartley Ranch

Families got the chance to see authentic, Celtic entertainment at this year's Reno Celtic Celebration on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival, held at Bartley Ranch Regional Park, features pipe bands, Scottish and Irish dancers, Highland athletics and more. The Sands Regency also featured a performance from a Celtic artist Saturday night following the festival.

Organizers say they have moved the location of the festival several times since the Celtic Celebration began, but they are happy to be able to host the festival at Bartley Ranch the past several years.

"We've been here for almost 10 years now, and it suits all of the things that we have," says publicist William Puchert. "Celtic animals, performers, the Hawkins Amphitheater is really great for our musical performers."

The closing ceremonies both days also featured all the pipe bands playing in unison.