Reno Police Seek Missing Man, Last Seen at Cal Neva Casino - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Seek Missing Man, Last Seen at Cal Neva Casino

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Police Department is looking for a man who went missing Saturday.

Donald Jarvis was last seen at the Cal Neva Casino. 

He is described as a black man, 6' 2", about 147 pounds, with a bald head. 

He was last seen wearing a neon orange jacket, orange shirt and light blue jeans.

If you see him, call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.