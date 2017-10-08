Reno Police Seek Missing Man, Last Seen at Cal Neva Casino

The Reno Police Department is looking for a man who went missing Saturday.

Donald Jarvis was last seen at the Cal Neva Casino.

He is described as a black man, 6' 2", about 147 pounds, with a bald head.

He was last seen wearing a neon orange jacket, orange shirt and light blue jeans.

If you see him, call the Reno Police Department at 775-334-2188 or Secret Witness at 322-4900.