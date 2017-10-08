Three Found Dead in Lyon County, Investigation Underway

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of three people, found in two separate homes Saturday night.

Deputies responded to a residence on the 2800 block of Tonopah Avenue in Silver Springs for a medical call around 8:15 p.m. to find a 46 year-old woman, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Throughout the course of their investigation, sheriff’s deputies obtained information regarding local family of the deceased.

Deputies responded to the family’s residence on 3000 block of East Third Street in Silver Springs to conduct a next-of-kin notification.

When deputies arrived they discovered two other people dead inside the home.

An investigation is underway to determine if the two incidents are connected, and detectives are actively conducting interviews to gather more information.

Identification of the deceased is not available as efforts to notify the next of kin are still underway.