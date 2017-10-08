Three Found Dead in Lyon County, Investigation Underway

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of three people, found in two separate home Saturday night.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a body was found along Lemmon Drive.More >>
The 36th annual Great Italian Festival started in downtown Reno Saturday, and with it comes the sights, sounds and flavors of Italy.More >>
Donald Louis Carano, founder of Eldorado Resorts Inc., died on Tuesday. He was 85 years old.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence praised the heroic response by police and the resolve of the American people at a prayer service in Las Vegas, while federal agents hauled away belongings left behind by terrified concertgoers trying to escape raining bullets from a gunman who was shooting from his high-rise hotel suite.More >>
Verizon Wireless is working to fix a widespread service outage in northern California and the Reno/Lake Tahoe area.More >>
More than 50 dogs and cats displaced by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma landed at Reno-Tahoe International Airport Saturday.More >>
The 36th annual Great Italian Festival started in downtown Reno Saturday, and with it comes the sights, sounds and flavors of Italy.More >>
The Nevada Football team got their first win of the season beating the Hawaii Warriors (35-21) on Saturday night at Mackay Stadium. The win is the first for Head Coach Jay Norvell after he spent 31 years as an assistant coach in both college and the NFL.More >>
The Second Judicial District Court has reported Chief Judge Patrick Flanagan passed away Friday evening.More >>
