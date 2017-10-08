Death Investigation Underway On Lemmon Drive - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Death Investigation Underway On Lemmon Drive

Posted: Updated:

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after a body was found along Lemmon Drive.

Spokesperson Bob Harmon says an adult, male body was found near the intersection of Lemmon and Palace on Sunday morning. 

It is unclear whether this is a suspicious death, but the sheriff's office says they are not keeping any suspects. The body is being taken to the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

Lemmon Drive was closed for several hours but has since reopened. 

