Nevada Football Wins First Game of Season Over Hawaii

The Nevada Football team got their first win of the season beating the Hawaii Warriors (35-21) on Saturday night at Mackay Stadium.

The win is the first for Head Coach Jay Norvell after he spent 31 years as an assistant coach in both college and the NFL.

With the game tied at 14 with under 30 seconds to play in the first half Ty Gangi connected with Wyatt Demps on a two yard touchdown to give Nevada the lead (21-14) at the half.

The Pack would not let go of the lead in the 2nd half. On 4th down late in the third quarter Gangi tossed to Kelton Moore and the Sophomore Running Back would turn and race in for the 22 yard touchdown to make it (28-14) Nevada.

Hawaii would answer quickly when Diocemy Saint Juste scored on a 75 yard touchdown run on the Warriors next play from scrimmage.

In the 4th quarter the Wolf Pack defense would come up huge, as Malik Reed would Sack Hawaii Quarterback Dru Brown. Brown would fumble the ball and it was recovered by Nevada's Gabe Sewell.

A handful of plays later Gangi would toss to Demps for their second touchdown connection of the game to give Nevada a (35-21) lead that they would hold until the final whistle.

Gangi had a great night throwing the ball completing 25/32 passes for 278 yards and four touchdowns with only one interception. He also ran for a touchdown.

Moore accounted for over 250 all purpose yards including 216 of them rushing the football to go with his receiving touchdown.

Not to be out done Demps led the receiving corps with seven catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns.

The win improves Nevada to (1-5) overall and (1-1) in Mountain West play.

Next up the Wolf Pack will travel to Fort Collins, Colorado to take on the Colorado State Rams who have a record of (4-2) overall and (2-0) in the Mountain West.