Reno 1868 FC Tops Orange County

The Nevada Football team got their first win of the season beating the Hawaii Warriors (35-21) on Saturday night at Mackay Stadium. The win is the first for Head Coach Jay Norvell after he spent 31 years as an assistant coach in both college and the NFL.
Reno 1868 FC's hopes for home field advantage only increased on Saturday as Reno took home a 4-1 win over Orange County SC. Reno's final away match was one to remember as the club retook the lead for most goals scored in North America (73 goals).
The University of Nevada women's soccer team scored two goals in the second half against Mountain West opponent Wyoming, but it was not enough as the Wolf Pack lost the match 4-2.
