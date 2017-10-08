Reno 1868 FC Tops Orange County

Reno 1868 FC’s hopes for home field advantage only increased on Saturday as Reno took home a 4-1 win over Orange County SC.

Reno’s final away match was one to remember as the club retook the lead for most goals scored in North America (73 goals).

Saturday night kicked off with a Jimmy Ockford goal in the 30th minute off a Chris Wehan corner kick. The goal was Ockford’s fourth this season and Wehan’s 12th assist, the most assists in the USL.

Reno entered halftime up 1-0 and came out in the second half with a killer instinct.

Defender Brent Richards, who was playing forward Saturday, found Luis Felipe who put Reno up 2-0 in the 65th minute. Despite a goal by Orange County’s Irvin Parra six minutes later, Reno put the match away late.

Antoine Hoppenot drew a penalty kick in the 80th minute, Wehan converted from the spot and put Reno up 3-1 after 81 minutes.

Two minutes after subbing on, forward Mac Pridham put the game away in the 85th minute after Luis Felipe found him at the top of the box.

Reno’s win helped the squad claim the regular season series over Orange County (2-1). The club closes out the regular season at Greater Nevada Field on Oct. 14 against rival Sacramento Republic FC at 6:45 p.m.

Fans can enjoy $5 craft brew and post-match fireworks. For more, visit Reno1868FC.com.

Reno 1868 FC Press Release