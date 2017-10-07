36th Annual Great Italian Festival Takes Over Downtown Reno

The 36th annual Great Italian Festival started in downtown Reno Saturday, and with it comes the sights, sounds and flavors of Italy.

While some come for the music, some for the dancing and grape stomp, many will come for the main event: the food!

"They have this massive tri-pasta plate, and you get 3 different types of pasta for 14 bucks, and I love it. The food is just great," said Veronica Crabtree, a Reno Local who has been attending the festival for years.

Every year the crowd grows, and officials expect this to be another record breaker.

The event is thanks to Don Carano, Eldorado founder, Sonoma County winery owner and patriarch of the Carano clan who passed away earlier this week.

His sons and family friends mourn him, but see the festival that he created as a celebration of his life. "Don Carano started the Italian festival 36 years ago on a little block south of the Eldorado, and all we had was one food booth. Today we have 52!” said Gregg Carano, his son.

In a statement from Rick Murdock, a top Eldorado executive, he says “This weekend will be extra special as we celebrate the life of our founder, Don Carano. The Italian Festival was something Don Created 36 years ago for people to celebrate food, wine, family, music, Italian culture and, of course, life.”

The festival also includes a wine walk, Italian farmers market, and gelato-eating contest to name a few, and will continue through Sunday the 8th at 5 p.m.