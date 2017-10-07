Pets Rescued from Hurricanes Arrive in Reno, Up For Adoption Nex - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Pets Rescued from Hurricanes Arrive in Reno, Up For Adoption Next Weekend

Posted: Updated:

More than 50 dogs and cats displaced by Hurricanes Harvey and Irma landed at Reno-Tahoe International Airport Saturday where Pet Network Humane Society volunteers from Incline Village greeted the animals. Volunteers loaded the pets from the aircraft into their vehicles for the scenic drive to their new homes far above sea level. 

The animals will be up for adoption at the Nevada Super Pet Adoption Day on Saturday, October 14, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Rancho San Rafael. 

For information on the program and Pet Network, click here or contact Kara at 775-832-4404.

