Verizon Wireless Customers in Northern California & Reno/Tahoe Area Experiencing Outages

Verizon Wireless is working to fix a widespread service outage in northern California and the Reno/Lake Tahoe area.More >>
Crews contained the Stephanie Fire Saturday morning. The fire burned 10 acres.More >>
President Trump, not ready to back down on his campaign promise to repeal Obamacare, called up Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer Thursday to see if he could make any progress on the health care front.More >>
Single lane closures will be in place on U.S. 50 in east Carson City on Saturday as the NDOT repairs a section of roadway barrier wall damaged in a crash.More >>
Some oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico are being shut down as Hurricane Nate churns toward the U.S. mainland.More >>
The Second Judicial District Court has reported Chief Judge Patrick Flanagan passed away Friday evening.More >>
A Reno High graduate, Jennifer Irvine, was among the 58 victims killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting. She graduated from Reno High in 1994 and went on to earn her B.A. in history at the University of San Diego.More >>
The Trump administration is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
Every October, the Kokanee Salmon make their way up Taylor Creek to spawn, offering visitors a glimpse and nature.More >>
