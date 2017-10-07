Verizon Wireless Customers in Northern California & Reno/Tahoe A - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Verizon Wireless Customers in Northern California & Reno/Tahoe Area Experiencing Outages

Posted: Updated:

Verizon Wireless is working to fix a widespread service outage in northern California and the Reno/Lake Tahoe area. 

Spokesperson Heidi Flato says it's hard to determine the number of people affected because it geography based and did not know the reason for the outage. She recommended using WiFi to make calls and connect to the internet until the outage is fixed.

There is no estimated time this will be resolved, but we will continue to follow up on this story. 

