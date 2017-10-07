Gas Platforms Shutdown as Hurricane Nate Approaches - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gas Platforms Shutdown as Hurricane Nate Approaches

Posted: Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Some oil and gas platforms in the Gulf of Mexico are being shut down as Hurricane Nate churns toward the U.S. mainland. Federal officials said Friday that workers were evacuated from 66 oil- and gas-producing platforms in the Gulf, about 9 percent of the total of manned facilities. The Interior Department says crews also have been taken off five drilling rigs and other rigs have been moved out of the storm's path.
    
About one-fifth of U.S. oil is produced in the Gulf. The platforms mostly avoided Hurricane Harvey in late August.
    
Nate is speeding north-northwest over the central Gulf of Mexico as a Category 1 hurricane. Forecasters say the hurricane is expected to make landfall Saturday night along the central U.S. Gulf Coast.

