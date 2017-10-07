USA Parkway Detours This Weekend - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

USA Parkway Detours This Weekend

Nevada Department of Transportation announces traffic detours will be in place Saturday and Sunday on the USA Parkway to Interstate 80 ramps as part of a project to restripe the ramps for enhanced traffic safety and flow. 

Through Sunday, October 8, the following detours and lane reductions will take place:

  • The northbound USA Parkway to I-80 ramps will be detoured via Waltham Way to the Patrick interchange to connect with the interstate.
  • The traffic from USA Parkway to either eastbound or westbound I-80 will be detoured to the Patrick interchange to access I-80, an approximate five minute detour.
  • Southbound USA Parkway travel lanes will also be reduced to one lane near I-80. Similar detours and ramp closures should also be anticipated in coming weeks. 
  • An additional travel lane will also be added to southbound USA Parkway between I-80 and Electric Avenue.

In order to make traffic quicker and more safe, the interstate ramp will be resurfaced and restriped to provide two free right turn lanes for commuters traveling from Reno/Sparks to USA  Parkway and reducing potential traffic delays onto the interstate. 

