Single Lane Closures on U.S. 50 in Carson City Saturday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Single Lane Closures on U.S. 50 in Carson City Saturday

Single lane closures will be in place on U.S. 50 in east Carson City on Saturday as the Nevada Department of Transportation repairs a section of roadway barrier wall damaged in a crash. Approximately between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m., left lanes of both eastbound and westbound U.S. 50 will be closed east of Drako Way near the Carson City landfill.

Motorists are advised to anticipate up to 20- minute travel delays when driving westbound from the Dayton area to Carson City.

