Wolf Pack Soccer Unable to Complete Comeback in Loss to Wyoming

Nevada Release

10/6/2017

The University of Nevada women’s soccer team (1-12-0, 0-5-0 MW) scored two goals in the second half against Mountain West opponent Wyoming (7-4-2, 3-1-1 MW), but it was not enough as the Wolf Pack lost the match 4-2. Junior Bryanna Wiehe and freshman Rylie West each scored their first goals of the season.

The Cowgirls were awarded a corner kick 13 minutes into the match, and Taylor Burton headed the ball into the top right corner for her first score of the season and a 1-0 lead for the Cowgirls. Wyoming would score two more goals in the following seven minutes, increasing its lead to 3-0 20 minutes into the match.

Alisha Bass of Wyoming scored her fourth goal on the year right after coming out of halftime, and the Cowgirls held a 4-0 lead at the 50’ mark. The Pack built momentum in the second half that began with a beautiful feed from freshman Hannah Souza to West 10 yards out from the goal who drilled it past goalkeeper Christina Salazar for the freshman’s first collegiate goal.

With only 10 players on the pitch after a red card was issued to Nevada’s Analyse Talavera, the Pack would still outshoot the Cowgirls five to four in the second half. One of those shots came off the foot of Wiehe, who scored her first ever goal for Nevada in the 81st minute. Junior Rylee Peterson recorded her team-leading third assist on Wiehe’s goal.

Nevada outshot the Cowgirls 13 to 11 in the match, recording 10 shots on goal which falls one short of their season high of 11 against Southern Utah. Goalkeeper Lauryn Horstdaniel recorded two saves for the Pack.

The Pack will be back in Mackay on Sunday when they battle Colorado State at 1 p.m.