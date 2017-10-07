Final Stages of Pyramid/McCarran Construction Next Week

The Regional Transportation Commission will continue paving Pyramid Hwy. and McCarran Blvd. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, if the weather allows them to work. The paving was supposed to start Monday this week but was pushed back due to cold weather.

"This week you've noticed those morning temperatures are pretty chilly," Lauren Ball, RTC Public Information Officer, said. "It actually has to be 60 degrees and rising for them to be able to pave, and they've had to push some of that paving back to later in the morning."

Ball said the project is still ahead of schedule, despite the delay this week, but there is a real concern about their plans for next week.

"Construction really is a fluid process, and especially as we get into these colder months," Ball said. "A lot of our work is weather dependent, so we just ask everyone to bear with us and we'll get you the information as soon as we can."

As temperatures drop and days over 60 degrees become fewer, businesses in the area are awaiting the completion of the project, so they can finally get back to business as usual.

"Terribly slow," Trevor O'Neil, employee ay Costa Vida, said about business since construction started. "There was one day we had 20 customers from the time we opened to when we closed."

With so many lanes changes and construction in different areas around the complex, entrances to the parking lot constantly change.

"There would be one entrance, and they couldn't find it, so they didn't come."

Ball said the business in the Sparks Mercantile Shopping Center have been very patient throughout the project.

The picture below is the planned dates for paving as of Friday October 10th.

If you'd like to check for updates on the project, visit: www.pyramidmccarran.com

If you'd like immediate updates of any construction delays, you can text "PMIIP" to "797979" to receive those updates via text.