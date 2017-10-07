Chief Judge Patrick Flanagan Passes Away - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Chief Judge Patrick Flanagan Passes Away

Posted: Updated:

The Second Judicial District Court has reported Chief Judge Patrick Flanagan passed away Friday evening.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 12, at Our Lady of the Snows Church at 2:00 p.m. His family has requested privacy at this time. Please direct all calls to (775) 328-3112. All messages will be shared with his family.

During the weekend of October 7th - 8th, all cards, flowers and food may be delivered to Jeff Ostomel's home at 1140 Alpine Circle.

