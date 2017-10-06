Free Counseling for Victims, Community Following Shooting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Free Counseling for Victims, Community Following Shooting

Posted: Updated:

As we get a little farther away from the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, a lot of people might find themselves feeling anxious or depressed. Experts say that's common, and they're asking those people to reach out.

"The victims of this violence, their lives are never going to be the same," Safe Embrace Executive Director John Etchemendy said. "There's a new reality for them, and we want to make sure that they are prepared."

The shooting was obviously traumatic for anyone who was there, or who knew someone who was, but it's also not unusual to be affected by just seeing the videos and hearing the gunshots. Experts say it's nothing to be ashamed of, and that just talking to someone can make all the difference.

"It can manifest in ways-- anger, resentment, fear," Etchemendy said. "It can affect you in your workplace, with your children, in your interpersonal relationship with your spouse, with your loved ones."

Safe Embrace already provides free counseling to victims of domestic and sexual violence, so Etchemendy said when they heard about the shooting in Las Vegas, they decided to expand their services to help as many people as possible.

"Our doors are open to you," Etchemendy said. "We invite you in. We don't need anything from you. We don't want anything from you. We just hope you'll come and talk to a mental health professional about what you've experienced."

Safe Embrace counselors are available during business hours at 780 East Lincoln Way in Sparks, or you can call (775) 324-3766.

The Reno Police Department is also offering help. They have counseling available to victims and their families, and some victims might even qualify for some financial help with medical bills. To learn more about that, call (775) 657-4519.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Resources Responding to Fire Near Stephanie & E Valley Road

    Resources Responding to Fire Near Stephanie & E Valley Road

    Friday, October 6 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-10-07 01:15:12 GMT

    Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center is reporting resources are responding to a fire near Stephanie and E Valley Road.  We will update the story with details as they become known. 

    More >>

    Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center is reporting resources are responding to a fire near Stephanie and E Valley Road.  We will update the story with details as they become known. 

    More >>

  • One Of Our Better Years for Fall Colors

    One Of Our Better Years for Fall Colors

    Friday, October 6 2017 9:04 PM EDT2017-10-07 01:04:23 GMT

    With a nice forecast this weekend, now is the time to hit the trails and enjoy our fall colors. From vibrant red, to orange, and yellow our trees are much healthier this year, and it shows. 

    More >>

    With a nice forecast this weekend, now is the time to hit the trails and enjoy our fall colors. From vibrant red, to orange, and yellow our trees are much healthier this year, and it shows. 

    More >>

  • Free Counseling for Victims, Community Following Shooting

    Free Counseling for Victims, Community Following Shooting

    Friday, October 6 2017 8:58 PM EDT2017-10-07 00:58:34 GMT

    As we get a little farther away from the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, a lot of people might find themselves feeling anxious or depressed. Experts say that's common, and they're asking those people to reach out.

    More >>

    As we get a little farther away from the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, a lot of people might find themselves feeling anxious or depressed. Experts say that's common, and they're asking those people to reach out.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.