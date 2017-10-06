Free Counseling for Victims, Community Following Shooting

As we get a little farther away from the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, a lot of people might find themselves feeling anxious or depressed. Experts say that's common, and they're asking those people to reach out.

"The victims of this violence, their lives are never going to be the same," Safe Embrace Executive Director John Etchemendy said. "There's a new reality for them, and we want to make sure that they are prepared."

The shooting was obviously traumatic for anyone who was there, or who knew someone who was, but it's also not unusual to be affected by just seeing the videos and hearing the gunshots. Experts say it's nothing to be ashamed of, and that just talking to someone can make all the difference.

"It can manifest in ways-- anger, resentment, fear," Etchemendy said. "It can affect you in your workplace, with your children, in your interpersonal relationship with your spouse, with your loved ones."

Safe Embrace already provides free counseling to victims of domestic and sexual violence, so Etchemendy said when they heard about the shooting in Las Vegas, they decided to expand their services to help as many people as possible.

"Our doors are open to you," Etchemendy said. "We invite you in. We don't need anything from you. We don't want anything from you. We just hope you'll come and talk to a mental health professional about what you've experienced."

Safe Embrace counselors are available during business hours at 780 East Lincoln Way in Sparks, or you can call (775) 324-3766.

The Reno Police Department is also offering help. They have counseling available to victims and their families, and some victims might even qualify for some financial help with medical bills. To learn more about that, call (775) 657-4519.