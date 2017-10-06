Groups Call For Stricter Gun Laws

Many Nevadans are asking lawmakers to increase gun restrictions, following the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people. The Nevada Gun Safety Coalition says those changes could be across the board, including expanding background checks and banning certain weapons and accessories.

"There's no single solution for reducing gun violence but there are many solutions, and they have to consider both the gun and the person with the gun," Chip Evans, Chairman of the Nevada Gun Safety Coalition said.

The NGSC held a press conference across the street from the Reno-Sparks Convention Center, Friday morning, a day before the Crossroads Reno Gun Show gets underway. Nevada has been criticized and applauded for its loose gun laws, but the organizations on-hand said a lot more needs to be done to stop gun violence.

"Regulations on how many guns you can have, how many you can own," Patricia Gallimore, President of the Reno-Sparks NAACP said. "Assault rifles, the necessity of that, I just don't feel you need them."

Evans says the Las Vegas shooting is just the latest to make headlines, but that mass shootings are a small percent of gun crimes in the U.S.

"Some of it is a gun problem, some of it is a people problem," Evans said. "We've just got to step up and maybe now is a good time."

Bump stocks are an accessory that both gun control proponents and opponents seem to agree on, saying they don't think they are necessary. Evans says the militarizing of weapons is something that needs to stop for civilians in our country.

"Lawmakers should take responsibility for making us feel safe again," Evans said. "There is no reason to feel safe. We've got to make some changes to our laws and regulations, what we allow our manufacturers to do."

Derek Cecil is a retired Reno police officer who was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the shooting happened. He says it is the most chaotic scene he has ever been a part of.

"People were falling, people were getting trampled, people were getting shot, people were terrified and just sitting down and crying," Cecil said.

Cecil is also a firearms safety instructor. Despite the amount of people injured and killed during the shooting, his opinion on gun control has not changed.

"My personal opinion is more gun control is not going to work," Cecil said. "What needs to happen is people have to be educated on responsibilities and how to deal with situations and emotions."

Bill Burgess competes in sports competitions. He says background checks work to keep the wrong people from getting guns, but doesn't think people should be restricted on the number of guns or ammunition they can buy.

"You look at the highest crime rates, Chicago, New York, Miami, things like this with guns and things like this, they have the highest controls on guns out there because they don't go after the criminal. They want to blame the weapon," Burgess said.

In 2016, Nevada voters approved Question 1, which requires an FBI background check for private party gun sales. The FBI says it will not do them, so Attorney General Adam Laxalt deemed the law unenforceable. Gun control advocates want him to work to get the federal agency to work with the state.

"The truth is nine other states have figured out how to do it," Evans said. "I think we ought to be smart enough here in the state of Nevada to figure that out."

"Nevada law, if you read it, isn't really enforceable the way it's designed," Burgess said. "So, it was a really poorly-written law."

Lawmakers at the federal and state level are introducing gun legislation. Nevada's next legislative session does not begin until 2019.