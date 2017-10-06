Groups Call For Stricter Gun Laws

Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch Center is reporting resources are responding to a fire near Stephanie and E Valley Road. We will update the story with details as they become known.More >>
With a nice forecast this weekend, now is the time to hit the trails and enjoy our fall colors. From vibrant red, to orange, and yellow our trees are much healthier this year, and it shows.More >>
As we get a little farther away from the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday, a lot of people might find themselves feeling anxious or depressed. Experts say that's common, and they're asking those people to reach out.More >>
Many Nevadans are asking lawmakers to increase gun restrictions, following the Las Vegas shooting that killed 58 people. The Nevada Gun Safety Coalition says those changes could be across the board, including expanding background checks and banning certain weapons and accessories.More >>
A Reno High graduate, Jennifer Irvine, was among the 58 victims killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting. She graduated from Reno High in 1994 and went on to earn her B.A. in history at the University of San Diego.More >>
The Trump administration is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
Every October, the Kokanee Salmon make their way up Taylor Creek to spawn, offering visitors a glimpse and nature.More >>
Clark County has encouraged affected families to contact the Family Information Center located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas if they need any assistance related to the Coroner’s Office processes. If you are unable to travel to the center, a hotline has been established at (702) 455-4281.More >>
Australian police are assisting their U.S. counterparts on the investigation into Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend Marilou Danley. Meanwhile, CBS News has confirmed reports that Stephen Paddock and Danley visited a Reno car dealership on August 1, 2017.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10% - a move that could boost its profits but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
