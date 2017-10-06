Resources Responding to Fire Near Stephanie & E Valley Road - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Resources Responding to Fire Near Stephanie & E Valley Road

Posted: Updated:

Fire crews are responding to a 6-acre brush fire near Stephanie and E Valley Road. East Fork Fire officials say that there are no structures threatened, but the flames could damage nearby power lines.

Captain Terry Taylor says the flames are burning to the south east into and onto BLM land. He says they have a helicopter, 3 brush truck and other resources fighting this fire. 

We will update the story with details as they become known. 

