Reno High Graduate Among Those Killed in Las Vegas Mass Shooting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno High Graduate Among Those Killed in Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Olveda
A Reno High graduate, Jennifer Irvine, was among the 58 victims killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting. 

She graduated from Reno High in 1994 and went on to earn her B.A. in history at the University of San Diego. She then attended California Western School of Law before moving back to Reno, where she spent 7 years working in investment property management and development. 

Friends say the 42-year-old attorney was on vacation from work last weekend and was at the Route 91 concert when the shots rang out. She unfortunately passed away. 

A local childhood friend reached out to us about Jennifer. AliceAnn Williams said this in an email to Channel 2, " She was a kind and wonderful person. She was nice to everyone she met, which in middle school and high school says a lot about your character. She accomplished what she put her mind to, and the world is missing something special."

Other friends, coworkers and even clients of hers also posted about the kind of person she was. One friend referred to her as "one of the brightest shining stars and a true angel."

It's clear that Irvine's untimely passing touched many lives.

