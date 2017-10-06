Two Dogs Escape A House Fire

Two dogs escaped through the doggy door of a home filled with smoke Friday morning. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded and worked quickly to ventilate the structure and control a fire contained in the kitchen area and attic.

One of the dogs, an adult Boxer breed, jumped into the front seat of RFD Safety Officer Captain Hardy’s vehicle when he opened the driver’s door.

"Accountability for a pet on a fire scene has never been this easy," said Captain Hardy.

The other dog was located by crews outside and secured in a neighbor’s yard until the home owner arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries to crews or pets. The 700 block of Manor Drive was closed for about two hours during the event.

Red Cross is working to provide accommodations for the occupants and both dogs.

The RFD Fire Prevention Bureau would like to remind everyone about the importance of having working smoke alarms and home escape plans.

October is Fire Prevention month in the City of Reno, and Fire Prevention Week is October 8-14, 2017.

The Fire Prevention Week's theme is “Every Second Counts” and “Plan 2 Ways Out” of every structure.