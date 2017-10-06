Two Dogs Escape A House Fire

A Reno High graduate, Jennifer Irvine, was among the 58 victims killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting. She graduated from Reno High in 1994 and went on to earn her B.A. in history at the University of San Diego.More >>
The dogs escaped through a doggy door as RFD worked to ventilate the house.More >>
Channel 2 News is joining broadcasters across Nevada to come together in the wake of the tragedy.More >>
If conditions are favorable, prescribed fire operations will take place in D.L. Bliss State Park on the southwest end of Lake Tahoe. Smoke may be visible.More >>
The Trump administration is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
Every October, the Kokanee Salmon make their way up Taylor Creek to spawn, offering visitors a glimpse and nature.More >>
Clark County has encouraged affected families to contact the Family Information Center located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas if they need any assistance related to the Coroner’s Office processes. If you are unable to travel to the center, a hotline has been established at (702) 455-4281.More >>
Australian police are assisting their U.S. counterparts on the investigation into Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend Marilou Danley. Meanwhile, CBS News has confirmed reports that Stephen Paddock and Danley visited a Reno car dealership on August 1, 2017.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10% - a move that could boost its profits but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
