Fall-Prescribed Fire Program to Begin Next Week

California State Parks will begin the Tahoe Fire and Fuels Team (TFFT) fall-prescribed fire program next week beginning October 10, 2017. If conditions are favorable, prescribed fire operations will take place in D.L. Bliss State Park on the southwest end of Lake Tahoe.

Smoke may be visible and is expected to last through the week. To receive prescribed fire notifications, send an email to pa_ltbmu@fs.fed.us. View the map with project locations and details at http://www.tahoefft.org.