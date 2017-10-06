One Of Our Better Years for Fall Colors

With a nice forecast this weekend, now is the time to hit the trails and enjoy our fall colors. From vibrant red, to orange, and yellow, our trees are much healthier this year and it shows.

"So there's been a significant difference from this year and years past and I'll attribute that to the amount of moisture we had this past winter," said horticulturist Bill Carlos of the Wilbur D. May Arboretum.

The arboretum provides people with a lot of opportunities to take pictures. For some in Northern Nevada, fall is their favorite time of the year. The Maples are what's peaking right now and in a couple weeks the Oaks will too. The trees start changing in a sequence with the Oak Trees being the last on the list.

"We're noticing the Maples are probably just a little bit later than normal. Typically we can see them start changing color about mid September and here we are in the beginning of October and they're really out there in all their glory,' said Carlos.

It's been a great setup for vibrant fall colors this year. The current weather is helping us out too. Everything can change in a couple days if the forecast changes.

"If we continue to see these temperatures that we're having now and we're not having some really hard freezes we can have a nice year for fall color," said Carlos.

The amount of sunlight plays a big role as well.

"It varies on the location of the tree . If the tree is in a densely shaded area you'll probably not get that much fall color," added Carlos.

If you want to go hiking outside of Reno the Aspens are starting to change along Mt. Rose highway too. Bartley Ranch is another option as well.

