FDA: Drug Shortages Possible Due to Puerto Rico Power Outage - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

FDA: Drug Shortages Possible Due to Puerto Rico Power Outage

Posted: Updated:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says drug shortages are possible because of expected long-term power outages in Puerto Rico.

According to the agency, factories in Puerto Rico make nearly 10% of the medicines used by Americans, plus numerous medical devices.

FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said in a statement Friday that the agency is working to prevent shortages of about 40 medicines. He didn't name the medicines involved.

The FDA said it is working with drugmakers, who are trying to restore partial operations with backup generators. In the most urgent cases, the FDA is helping companies get fuel to keep their generators running and ship finished products.

Most of Puerto Rico lost electricity when Hurricane Maria hit the island territory two weeks ago.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.