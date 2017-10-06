FDA: Drug Shortages Possible Due to Puerto Rico Power Outage

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says drug shortages are possible because of expected long-term power outages in Puerto Rico.More >>
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says drug shortages are possible because of expected long-term power outages in Puerto Rico.More >>
Channel 2 News is joining broadcasters across Nevada to come together in the wake of the tragedy.More >>
Channel 2 News is joining broadcasters across Nevada to come together in the wake of the tragedy.More >>
Authorities say they still don't have a clear motive for the Las Vegas shooting rampage. The Clark County Undersheriff says authorities will continue to investigate those areas as well as look into leads and tips that come in.More >>
Authorities say they still don't have a clear motive for the Las Vegas shooting rampage. The Clark County Undersheriff says authorities will continue to investigate those areas as well as look into leads and tips that come in.More >>
Nevada's marijuana regulators have asked Attorney General Adam Laxalt for a formal opinion on whether state law allows pot use at special events and in smoking lounges.More >>
Nevada's marijuana regulators have asked Attorney General Adam Laxalt for a formal opinion on whether state law allows pot use at special events and in smoking lounges.More >>
The Trump administration is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
The Trump administration is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
The Trump administration is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
The Trump administration is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
Every October, the Kokanee Salmon make their way up Taylor Creek to spawn, offering visitors a glimpse and nature.More >>
Every October, the Kokanee Salmon make their way up Taylor Creek to spawn, offering visitors a glimpse and nature.More >>
Clark County has encouraged affected families to contact the Family Information Center located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas if they need any assistance related to the Coroner’s Office processes. If you are unable to travel to the center, a hotline has been established at (702) 455-4281.More >>
Clark County has encouraged affected families to contact the Family Information Center located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas if they need any assistance related to the Coroner’s Office processes. If you are unable to travel to the center, a hotline has been established at (702) 455-4281.More >>
Australian police are assisting their U.S. counterparts on the investigation into Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend Marilou Danley. Meanwhile, CBS News has confirmed reports that Stephen Paddock and Danley visited a Reno car dealership on August 1, 2017.More >>
Australian police are assisting their U.S. counterparts on the investigation into Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend Marilou Danley. Meanwhile, CBS News has confirmed reports that Stephen Paddock and Danley visited a Reno car dealership on August 1, 2017.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10% - a move that could boost its profits but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10% - a move that could boost its profits but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>