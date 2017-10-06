Minden Aviation Roundup This Weekend

The Aviation Roundup is this weekend and performers from all over the country, and the world, are gearing up.

For the U.S Air Force Thunderbirds, the pilots can't wait to show the community what the Air Force has to offer. "This is just an opportunity to share the team and hopefully inspire young adults to go for the Air Force, but also to reinforce the local community what the Air Force can do," says Nate Hofmann, Right Wing Pilot for the Thunderbirds.

Knowing that they are one of the most loved Air Demonstration Teams in the country is exciting for them, but their favorite part about being on the team is knowing the joy they give to spectators. "It is a huge honor and humbling but they just don't get airborne without everyone on the team, and it makes you feel good that it is bringing a smile to people's faces," explains Hofmann.

Not only will you get the chance to see the Thunderbirds, but you will also see the Canadian CF18 team perform for the last time this season. "It's our last show so we are excited to be here and for our team, as the last show it is going to be very special for us to kick off the end of our season," says LT. Jenn Halliwell, Public Information Officer for the CF18 Demo Team.

Plus, Smoke and Thunder will race their Jet Truck, against a plane, at over 300 miles per hour! "We have two Westinghouse J 34-48's engines in it, with the afterburner it makes they make 6,500 pounds of thrust a piece which is about 25,000 horsepower," explains Hayden Proffitt, Jet Truck Pilot.

For more information and tickets visit: http://www.aviationroundup.com/