Nevada Marijuana Regulators Seek A.G. Opinion on Smoking Lounges - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Nevada Marijuana Regulators Seek A.G. Opinion on Smoking Lounges

Posted: Updated:

Nevada's marijuana regulators have asked Attorney General Adam Laxalt for a formal opinion on whether state law allows pot use at special events and in smoking lounges.

The Associated Press says that the Nevada Appeal reports (http://tinyurl.com/ybaf4t64) the state Department of Taxation made the request in the wake of a Legislative Counsel's opinion the voter-approved law allowing recreational marijuana use doesn't specifically prohibit marijuana consumption and possession in places where the public isn't allowed and where entry is restricted to people 21 and over.

The legislative panel's opinion also stated local governments have the authority to license such businesses and consumption lounges, or the use of marijuana at special events just as those governments license other businesses.

Gov. Brian Sandoval noted when that opinion was issued last month it doesn't legally carry the weight of an official opinion from the attorney general.

Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.