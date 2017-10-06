Nevada Marijuana Regulators Seek A.G. Opinion on Smoking Lounges

Nevada's marijuana regulators have asked Attorney General Adam Laxalt for a formal opinion on whether state law allows pot use at special events and in smoking lounges.

The Associated Press says that the Nevada Appeal reports (http://tinyurl.com/ybaf4t64) the state Department of Taxation made the request in the wake of a Legislative Counsel's opinion the voter-approved law allowing recreational marijuana use doesn't specifically prohibit marijuana consumption and possession in places where the public isn't allowed and where entry is restricted to people 21 and over.

The legislative panel's opinion also stated local governments have the authority to license such businesses and consumption lounges, or the use of marijuana at special events just as those governments license other businesses.

Gov. Brian Sandoval noted when that opinion was issued last month it doesn't legally carry the weight of an official opinion from the attorney general.

