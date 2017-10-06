Forest Thinning Underway on Mt. Rose Highway Above Incline Village

Thinning operations are expected to continue throughout fall until winter weather sets in for the season on National Forest lands above Incline Village on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.

Cut-To-Length thinning involves using a harvester to cut the tree down, remove the limbs and cut the tree into sections in the cutting area.

This forest thinning is part of the Incline Hazardous Fuels Reduction and Healthy Forest Restoration Project, which aims to treat nearly 4,000 acres on North Shore of Lake Tahoe to reduce the risk of severe wildfire, improve forest health, and provide defensible space to neighboring communities.

(U.S. Forest Service contributed to this report.)