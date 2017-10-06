Reno Open Studios Tour Starts Friday

Over 30 artists who work in a myriad of different art forms are showcasing their work this weekend during the citywide Reno Open Studios Tour.

Reno Open Studios provides unique ways to profile the exuberant art culture in the Truckee Meadows. On October 6, 7, and 8, you are encouraged to tour the many different art studios around town including ceramics and watercolors!

Click here for a map and description of each artist.

Enjoy!