Wear Silver & Blue as Part of 'Unite Nevada Day' Friday

The Trump administration is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
The Trump administration is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women for religious and moral reasons.More >>
The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, a group of mostly young activists pushing for a global treaty to ban the cataclysmic bombs.More >>
The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Friday to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, a group of mostly young activists pushing for a global treaty to ban the cataclysmic bombs.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty soon to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy rather than face trial for leaving his Afghanistan post.More >>
Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty soon to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy rather than face trial for leaving his Afghanistan post.More >>
Channel 2 News is joining broadcasters across Nevada to come together in the wake of the tragedy.More >>
Channel 2 News is joining broadcasters across Nevada to come together in the wake of the tragedy.More >>
Australian police are assisting their U.S. counterparts on the investigation into Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend Marilou Danley. Meanwhile, CBS News has confirmed reports that Stephen Paddock and Danley visited a Reno car dealership on August 1, 2017.More >>
Australian police are assisting their U.S. counterparts on the investigation into Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend Marilou Danley. Meanwhile, CBS News has confirmed reports that Stephen Paddock and Danley visited a Reno car dealership on August 1, 2017.More >>
Australian police are assisting their U.S. counterparts on the investigation into Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend Marilou Danley. Meanwhile, CBS News has confirmed reports that Stephen Paddock and Danley visited a Reno car dealership on August 1, 2017.More >>
Australian police are assisting their U.S. counterparts on the investigation into Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend Marilou Danley. Meanwhile, CBS News has confirmed reports that Stephen Paddock and Danley visited a Reno car dealership on August 1, 2017.More >>
Clark County has encouraged affected families to contact the Family Information Center located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas if they need any assistance related to the Coroner’s Office processes. If you are unable to travel to the center, a hotline has been established at (702) 455-4281.More >>
Clark County has encouraged affected families to contact the Family Information Center located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas if they need any assistance related to the Coroner’s Office processes. If you are unable to travel to the center, a hotline has been established at (702) 455-4281.More >>
Every October, the Kokanee Salmon make their way up Taylor Creek to spawn, offering visitors a glimpse and nature.More >>
Every October, the Kokanee Salmon make their way up Taylor Creek to spawn, offering visitors a glimpse and nature.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10% - a move that could boost its profits but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10% - a move that could boost its profits but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
The cyclist is being described as a 52-year-old male and was pronounced dead at the hospital.More >>
The cyclist is being described as a 52-year-old male and was pronounced dead at the hospital.More >>