Wear Silver & Blue as Part of 'Unite Nevada Day' Friday - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Wear Silver & Blue as Part of 'Unite Nevada Day' Friday

Posted: Updated:

In the aftermath of the terrible shootings in Las Vegas, the broadcasters of the state of Nevada present “Broadcasters Unite Nevada Day” on Friday.

Be Nevada Proud and show your unity by wearing our state colors, Silver and Blue.  

Nevada’s radio and TV stations are asking everyone to wear our state colors showing that we are Nevada Proud and Vegas Strong. 

Local Radio and TV personalities will show their support by wearing our state colors on air.  
 
Please use the following hashtags for social media purposes: #BroadcastersUniteNV, #NevadaProud, #VegasStrong

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.