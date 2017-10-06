Wear Silver & Blue as Part of 'Unite Nevada Day' Friday

In the aftermath of the terrible shootings in Las Vegas, the broadcasters of the state of Nevada present “Broadcasters Unite Nevada Day” on Friday.

Be Nevada Proud and show your unity by wearing our state colors, Silver and Blue.

Nevada’s radio and TV stations are asking everyone to wear our state colors showing that we are Nevada Proud and Vegas Strong.

Local Radio and TV personalities will show their support by wearing our state colors on air.



Please use the following hashtags for social media purposes: #BroadcastersUniteNV, #NevadaProud, #VegasStrong