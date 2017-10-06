Special Permit Does Not Satisfy Local Businesses

Gail Willey Landscaping and Colorock filed for a special permit to move their location from S Virginia St. to Andrew Lane in Pleasant Valley. The Washoe County Board of Adjustment voted 4-1 to grant the special permit, but they limited what could be built on the property.

The board determined that only a wholesale nursery could be built on the property, because the property is in the a General Rural Area.

"That is for the sale of plants and tress on a wholesale basis," Kelly Mullin, Senior Planner for Washoe County, said. "What would not be allowed would be the Colorock operations, and also the construction sales and services use type."

While Willey did not want to comment on camera, Willey's attorney released a written statement saying they were pleased to have the nursery approved but "were disappointed that the board of Adjustment decided to deviate from the Washoe County Development Code provisions related to water conservation and water efficient ground cover when they determined decorative rock is not a nursery item."

The county determined that rocks are a "heavy" form of storage and distribution, which technically makes it construction sales and services. Both the heavy status and construction sales and services are not allowed in General Rural Areas.

There were dozens of residents from the South Valleys at the meeting to voice their opinion against the special permit. Old Washoe City resident Linda Harrison supports the board's decision, because it keeps the county committed to the master plan.

"A master plan that specifically did not allow industrial in the south area," Harrison said.

Harrison also believes that if this ruling would have gone the other way, it would have made that master plan a side note to expansion, and people's hard work to preserve the rural area would be wasted.

"I feel that if you let one in, that you're going to have to let them all in, " Harrison said. "And that goes completely against what the citizens spent all time putting together."

Willey says he plans to appeal the decision.