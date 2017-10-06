TMCC Holds Fall Technology Job Fair

The fair featured 30 local and regional employers ranging from JC Penny to Sierra Pacific Industries, with jobs ranging from logistics to advanced manufacturing.More >>
The fair featured 30 local and regional employers ranging from JC Penny to Sierra Pacific Industries, with jobs ranging from logistics to advanced manufacturing.More >>
Since the Nevada Wolf Pack and New Mexico Lobos started playing five years ago, the Lobos have always had Nevada’s number. That changed Thursday night.More >>
Since the Nevada Wolf Pack and New Mexico Lobos started playing five years ago, the Lobos have always had Nevada’s number. That changed Thursday night.More >>
Clark County has encouraged affected families to contact the Family Information Center located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas if they need any assistance related to the Coroner’s Office processes. If you are unable to travel to the center, a hotline has been established at (702) 455-4281.More >>
Clark County has encouraged affected families to contact the Family Information Center located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas if they need any assistance related to the Coroner’s Office processes. If you are unable to travel to the center, a hotline has been established at (702) 455-4281.More >>
The cyclist is being described as a 52-year-old male and was pronounced dead at the hospital.More >>
The cyclist is being described as a 52-year-old male and was pronounced dead at the hospital.More >>
Every October, the Kokanee Salmon make their way up Taylor Creek to spawn, offering visitors a glimpse and nature.More >>
Every October, the Kokanee Salmon make their way up Taylor Creek to spawn, offering visitors a glimpse and nature.More >>
Austin Meyer, who was 24 years old, was studying Transportation Technologies in Reno.More >>
Austin Meyer, who was 24 years old, was studying Transportation Technologies in Reno.More >>
The couple purchased a Hyundai Tucson up front with a check for cash for $14,411.14.More >>
The couple purchased a Hyundai Tucson up front with a check for cash for $14,411.14.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10% - a move that could boost its profits but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
Netflix is raising the price for its most popular U.S. video streaming plan by 10% - a move that could boost its profits but slow the subscriber growth that drives its stock price.More >>
Malinda Baldridge is one of the hundreds of victims who were shot that tragic Sunday night in Las Vegas. It's something she'll have to live with for the rest of her life.More >>
Malinda Baldridge is one of the hundreds of victims who were shot that tragic Sunday night in Las Vegas. It's something she'll have to live with for the rest of her life.More >>
A full two months before he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas from a 32nd-floor room of a hotel and killed 58 people, Stephen Paddock booked a room at a Chicago hotel that overlooks a park where a major music festival was held that weekend.More >>
A full two months before he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas from a 32nd-floor room of a hotel and killed 58 people, Stephen Paddock booked a room at a Chicago hotel that overlooks a park where a major music festival was held that weekend.More >>