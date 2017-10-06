TMCC Holds Fall Technology Job Fair

Truckee Meadows Community College (TMCC) hosted its fall technology job fair at their Applied Technology Center.

These companies are looking for students, with not only great customer service skills, but also more centralized skills, like machining and welding.

"It’s so exciting for us, with all the new companies coming in, there is just so much opportunity for everybody in our city, however for TMCC specifically, because we are able to customize our training and develop specific training programs,” said Kelley Wong, Student Professional Coordinator at TMCC.

The fair featured 30 local and regional employers ranging from JC Penny to Sierra Pacific Industries -- with jobs ranging from logistics to advanced manufacturing.

Knowing that most of these students don't have real world work experience or a steady resume, many of the companies are offering entry-level positions.

"There's a lot of internships offered around here for students like me, who don't really have a lot of experience, but need to get that experience,” said Nicholas Allen, a TMCC student.

If you missed out on this job fair, don't worry, TMCC is having a larger one at their main campus on Dandini on October 18th.

For more information, you can head to www.tmcc.edu.