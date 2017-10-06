Clark County Releases Names of Victims in Las Vegas Shooting - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Clark County Releases Names of Victims in Las Vegas Shooting

The Clark County coroner has released a list of deceased victims in the Las Vegas Shooting. 

The list can be accessed using the link below. 

http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/public-communications/Pages/Clark-County-Coroner-Releases-Names-of-Deceased-from-Oct--1-Mass-Shooting.aspx

Clark County has encouraged affected families to contact the Family Information Center located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas if they need any assistance related to the Coroner’s Office processes. If you are unable to travel to the center, a hotline has been established at (702) 455-4281.

