Reno Police Department Victim Services Unit to Offer Assistance to Community Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

The Reno Police Department Victim Services Unit (VSU) has announced they will be offering assistance to members of the Reno community that were present during the Las Vegas shooting. Eligible victims can receive assistance through the State of Nevada’s Victims of Crime Program, and the Victim Services Unit can assist with the completion of the application as well as offer resources and referrals for counseling.

The Victim Services Unit is available Monday through Friday, from 8 am until 5 pm and can be reached directly at (775) 657-4519.