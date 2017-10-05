Reno Police Department Victim Services Unit to Offer Assistance - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Police Department Victim Services Unit to Offer Assistance to Community Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

Posted: Updated:

The Reno Police Department Victim Services Unit (VSU) has announced they will be offering assistance to members of the Reno community that were present during the Las Vegas shooting.  Eligible victims can receive assistance through the State of Nevada’s Victims of Crime Program, and the Victim Services Unit can assist with the completion of the application as well as offer resources and referrals for counseling.  

The Victim Services Unit is available Monday through Friday, from 8 am until 5 pm and can be reached directly at (775) 657-4519. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.