RTC Seeks Community Input For Their Public Participation Plan

The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) is asking the community for their input on its Public Participation Plan. The plan establishes a process for the RTC to provide timely public notice of critical information about plans and projects of regional significance, allowing the public full access to key decisions.

“RTC values the public’s input on everything we do,” said RTC Executive Director Lee Gibson. “This plan will help us capture diverse public input as we go through the planning process.”

The public is invited to view a draft of the plan online or at RTC Planning Offices, located at 1105 Terminal Way, Suite 211 in Reno, during regular business hours. The 45-day comment period opened on October 3 and closes on November 16, 2017.

Comments on the draft document during the 45-day-review period can be sent to the following address, by mail, by phone, by fax, or email to:

RTC Planning Offices

1105 Terminal Way, Suite 211, Reno, Nevada 89502

775-348-0480

775-348-0450 (FAX)

ddoenges@rtcwashoe.com

The plan is updated at least once every four years. The last update was in 2014.

Learn more about the RTC Public Participation Plan at rtcwashoe.com.

