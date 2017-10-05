Stephen Paddock Bought Hyundai From Dealership Near Atlantis - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Stephen Paddock Bought Hyundai From Dealership Near Atlantis

CBS News has confirmed reports that Stephen Paddock and Mary Lou Danley visited a car dealership just blocks away from the Atlantis Casino on August 1, 2017. The couple purchased a Hyundai Tucson up front with a check for cash for $14,411.14. 

Employees at the car dealership tell CBS News Mary Lou was "extremely complimentary" of her boyfriend, adding that he "saved her" from an abusive relationship with her former husband. One employee at the car dealership called Danley kind and caring, an "extremely nice customer."

The car was undoubtedly for Mary Lou, the employee confirms. Mary Lou test drove the vehicle with a female car dealer. 

The employee called the transaction "innocuous" and "ho-hum" with no red flags, but added he got the impression that Mary Lou may have been a "bit of a kept woman." 

The employee called Paddock an "educated consumer" who clearly "knew his facts" and "knew what he wanted" from the dealership, adding that he was not going to settle for more than a car's worth. 

(CBS News has contributed this story)

