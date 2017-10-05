American Red Cross of Northern Nevada to Offer Free Fire Alarm Installation in Elko

American Red Cross of Northern Nevada and partners will be installing free smoke alarms in Elko Saturday from 9 am to 4 pm.

“Every day, home fires are responsible for, on average, seven deaths and 36 injuries in this country. We want that number reduced,” said Zanny Marsh, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada. “Last Saturday, volunteers went through several high-risk neighborhoods in Elko, leaving information about the upcoming installations. This Saturday, Red Cross volunteers will return to those neighborhoods, joined by partners from the Elko Fire Department, Wells Fargo Bank, the Red Lion Hotel & Casino, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, to install alarms.”

As part of its Home Fire Campaign, the American Red Cross of Northern Nevada hopes to install at least 1100 smoke alarms in homes across northern Nevada by June 30, 2018.

Another Home Fire Campaign program, Sound the Alarm, which aims to install one million smoke detectors over a 4 week period nationwide, has been postponed until early 2018.

The delay is due to the impact of having thousands of Red Cross workers assisting people in recovering from the impacts of recent hurricanes affecting the southeast, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.