Sparks Fire Department Offers Safety Tips And Free Fire-Alarm Installation For Homes Built Before 1994

The City of Sparks Fire Department has released fire-safety tips as part of October being Fire Prevention Month.

The department will be posting videos and lifesaving tips on their social media platforms.

“We want to get lifesaving messages out, including how smoke alarms save lives,” said Sparks Fire Marshal Bob King.

The Sparks Fire Department recently responded to a structure fire that resulted in a fatality.

“The residents had disconnected the battery from their smoke alarm,” King explained.

King believes that, if the smoke alarm battery had been connected, the alarm would have alerted the residents and allowed them to escape without harm.

King says homes built after 1994 are required to have 120-volt interconnected smoke alarms with battery back-up in every sleeping room and centrally located in the hallway.

Smoke alarms should be replaced every 10 years, as they lose their efficiency by approximately 30% each year thereafter.

For homes built prior to 1994, the Sparks Fire Department has a FREE smoke alarm installation program.

“We will install 10-year smoke alarms with 10-year batteries in every sleeping room and centrally located in the hallway,” King said.

Sparks residents are encouraged to call the Sparks Fire Department at 775-353-2266 to schedule a free smoke alarm installation and fire safety education for the whole family.

“Educating homeowners and providing them with valuable services is key to saving lives,” King said.

To view the Sparks Fire Department’s recent safety message, click here: https://youtu.be/rlAo2PCcbXM. Or visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sparksfiredepartment.