The Tahoe-Truckee Plug-In Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan Awarded By The Nevada Chapter of the American Planning Association

The Nevada Chapter of the American Planning Association recognized the Tahoe-Truckee Plug-In Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan with awards for most outstanding plan and most outstanding public outreach at its annual conference Wednesday. The awards were presented as part of the group’s annual DeBoer Awards program.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) and Truckee Donner Public Utility District released the plug-in electric vehicle plan earlier this year. Developed with many community partners and funding from the California Energy Commission, the plan is designed to improve the Tahoe-Truckee region’s readiness for electric vehicles with better vehicle charging infrastructure, streamlined permitting, and public outreach.

“It is great to be recognized in the State of Nevada for this readiness plan,” said Devin Middlebrook, sustainability program coordinator at TRPA. “Electric vehicles are the future and we want to ensure our region is ready for them.”

The DeBoer Awards are named after Saco Reink DeBoer, author of the Boulder City, Nevada plan and one of the master city planners of the 20th century. The awards honor excellence in planning projects and represent the best work of the planning community to affect positive change in the Silver State.

The complete Tahoe-Truckee Plug-In Electric Vehicle Readiness Plan is available online at http://tahoealternativefuels.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/Tahoe_Truckee_PlugInPlan_Final_web.pdf