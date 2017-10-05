Police Release Details On Shooting In Shingle Springs, CA

El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office has released details on a shooting that occurred near the intersection of Mother Lode Drive and Sunset Lane in Shingle Springs, California.

Deputies discovered two people had been shot at the scene. A female, identified as 28-year-old Jessica Lyn Ball, had died due to a gunshot wound. A male had also suffered a single gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment.

Eyewitnesses reported that Ball and the male were in an active, verbal argument, and then gunshots were heard. An eyewitness saw Ball fall to the ground near a vehicle. After hearing the gunshot, a witness said the male attempted to leave the scene in the vehicle Ball had fallen by and collided with a passing truck.

A female resident of El Dorado County observed the collision and pulled behind the involved car to check on the occupant and call for assistance. In the process of calling for assistance, she observed the male exit the driver’s seat of the car, point a handgun at her and fire two rounds into her front windshield. Fortunately, the female was uninjured.

Eyewitnesses saw the male then place a gun to his head and fire the weapon.

It was later discovered that Ball and the male were engaged to be married and lived in the Bay Area. Both the male and Ball had outstanding arrest warrants out of San Jose, and were wanted for questioning in an armed robbery. They were in El Dorado County to visit a family member.