Sport Clips to Donate $5 For Each MVP Haircut to Local Charities as Part of Heart Charity Week

Sport Clips at Legends Outlet will be conducting their haircuts with Heart Charity Week from October 8 to October 14.

They will be giving $5 from every paid MVP haircut back to one of the local charities that they have partnered with: JDRF Northern Nevada Chapter, Northern Nevada Children's Cancer Foundation, Nevada Humane Society, VFW Silver State Post #3396, Family TIES of Nevada, and Ronald McDonald House Charities - Reno.

Customers will get to choose which of the 6 charities to donate the $5 portion of their haircut to.

This event is only at the Sport Clips location at Legends Outlets in Sparks.

Please contact Steve Secora at 775.527.3450 with any questions.