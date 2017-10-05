Railroad Museum Hosting 3rd Annual Harvest Train

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is hosting its third annual Harvest Train over two weekends in October, with steam train rides, a pumpkin patch, craft fair and food trucks. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 21-22. Also, the Carson City Fire Department will be bringing a ladder truck to the museum on Oct. 14 from 1-2 p.m.

The museum’s historic rolling stock – including the Glenbrook and Inyo locomotives – will be on display inside the Jacobsen Interpretive Center, and the museum store will be open.

Special all-inclusive pricing is available for unlimited train rides at $15 for adults, $10 for museum members, $5 for children 4-17, and free for ages 3 and younger. The all-inclusive pricing includes museum admission.

Regular pricing is also available.

Wristbands will be sold at the event and advance purchase is not required.

The museum is located at 2180 S. Carson St.

For more information, call (775) 687-6953 ext. 224.