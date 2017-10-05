Railroad Museum Hosting 3rd Annual Harvest Train - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Railroad Museum Hosting 3rd Annual Harvest Train

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada State Railroad Museum is hosting its third annual Harvest Train over two weekends in October, with steam train rides, a pumpkin patch, craft fair and food trucks. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 21-22. Also, the Carson City Fire Department will be bringing a ladder truck to the museum on Oct. 14 from 1-2 p.m.

The museum’s historic rolling stock – including the Glenbrook and Inyo locomotives – will be on display inside the Jacobsen Interpretive Center, and the museum store will be open.

Special all-inclusive pricing is available for unlimited train rides at $15 for adults, $10 for museum members, $5 for children 4-17, and free for ages 3 and younger. The all-inclusive pricing includes museum admission.

Regular pricing is also available.

Wristbands will be sold at the event and advance purchase is not required.

The museum is located at 2180 S. Carson St.

For more information, call (775) 687-6953 ext. 224.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.