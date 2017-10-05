The Friends of Washoe County Library to Hold Book Sale - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

The Friends of Washoe County Library to Hold Book Sale

Posted: Updated:

The Friends of Washoe County Library, an all-volunteer organization, is holding their nine-day book sale starting Saturday, October 7, through Sunday, October 15, from 10 am to 5 pm daily.

Thousands of books at 50 cents and $1.00, including mysteries, romance, foreign language, history, gardening, auto repair manuals, children’s books, cookbooks and loads of other categories of fiction and non-fiction. Also CDs, VHS, and DVDs, and a small section of individually priced books, including 100 year old books.

Members early shopping night is Friday, October 6, from 3 pm to 6 pm. Membership can be acquired at the door.

The sale will take place in the Reno Town Mall, South Virginia and Peckham across from the Atlantis. For more info please call: (775) 772-6297. 

