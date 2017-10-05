Senior Nevada Wolf Pack Offensive Lineman Named Candidate For 2017 Senior CLASS Award

Senior Nevada Wolf Pack offensive lineman Austin Corbett has been named as a candidate for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award.

The award honors those who excel both on and off the field in four primary categories: community, classroom, character and competition. Corbett is one of just 30 FBS players in the country to be named to the list, and one of two Mountain West players joining Mason Hampton from Boise State. The list will be shortened to 10 names in November before the nationwide fan and coach vote.

A Sparks Native, Corbett is a longtime starter on the offensive line for the Wolf Pack and has put together a string of 40 consecutive starts dating back to the 2014 season. Corbett was named second team All-Mountain West as a junior after he paved the way for former running back James Butler to run for more than 1,000 yards for a second consecutive season and average 111.3 rushing yards per game, which ranked in the top 20 in the nation. Corbett, who has many hours of community service under his belt, also has a strong GPA and has already earned his bachelor's degree in public health.

