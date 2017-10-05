Sparks City Councilman Ron Smith Announces Run For Sparks Mayor

Today third-term member of the Sparks City Council, Ron Smith, announced his run for Mayor of Sparks with current Mayor Geno Martini’s blessing.

Martini said, “Ron Smith has put in the work and has the experience to lead our city for the next four years. Ron also has the overwhelming support of the rest of the city council.”

Ron serves as the Chairman of the Truckee Meadows Flood Authority, Chairman of the Regional Transportation Commission, Chairman of the Tourism and Marketing Committee, and is a member of the Truckee Meadows Water Authority.

Ron Smith has served as Mayor Pro-Temp for several years and is also the director of the Nevada Veterans Memorial that will be built at the Sparks Marina.