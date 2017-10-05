U.S. Seeks to Quash Lawsuit Opposing Transgender Military Ban - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S. Seeks to Quash Lawsuit Opposing Transgender Military Ban

Posted: Updated:

The Justice Department is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's moves to curtail military service by transgender people.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of eight transgender individuals. They include service members in the Air Force, Coast Guard and Army, and students in the Naval Academy and the ROTC program at the University of New Haven.

Trump tweeted in July that the government "will not accept or allow" transgender individuals to serve "in any capacity" in the military. That would reverse a 2016 policy change. Trump subsequently directed the Pentagon to extend indefinitely a ban on transgender individuals joining the military. He gave Defense Secretary Jim Mattis six months to create a policy dealing with those currently serving.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.