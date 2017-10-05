U.S. Seeks to Quash Lawsuit Opposing Transgender Military Ban

Nevada Attorney General Adam Paul Laxalt is warning the public of scammers forming fake charities and seeking donations in the wake of Sunday’s horrific attack.More >>
One of the biggest Reno Halloween attractions is finally open, but turning the Greater Nevada Field into a Halloween attraction is no easy task.More >>
The Justice Department is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's moves to curtail military service by transgender people.More >>
A full two months before he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas from a 32nd-floor room of a hotel and killed 58 people, Stephen Paddock booked a room at a Chicago hotel that overlooks a park where a major music festival was held that weekend.More >>
Malinda Baldridge is one of the hundreds of victims who were shot that tragic Sunday night in Las Vegas. It's something she'll have to live with for the rest of her life.More >>
The suspect is being described as a 40-50 year old white male with dark hair pulled back in a ponytail.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a Carson City man died after a crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs early Saturday morning.More >>
