U.S. Seeks to Quash Lawsuit Opposing Transgender Military Ban

The Justice Department is asking a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's moves to curtail military service by transgender people.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of eight transgender individuals. They include service members in the Air Force, Coast Guard and Army, and students in the Naval Academy and the ROTC program at the University of New Haven.

Trump tweeted in July that the government "will not accept or allow" transgender individuals to serve "in any capacity" in the military. That would reverse a 2016 policy change. Trump subsequently directed the Pentagon to extend indefinitely a ban on transgender individuals joining the military. He gave Defense Secretary Jim Mattis six months to create a policy dealing with those currently serving.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.