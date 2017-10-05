South Lake Tahoe Police Respond to 'Shots Fired' Call - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

South Lake Tahoe Police Respond to 'Shots Fired' Call

Posted: Updated:

South Lake Tahoe Police say they responded to a ‘shots fired’ call late Tuesday night on Pioneer Trail. 

Police say witnesses stated that two Hispanic men in their 20’s had pulled into the parking lot of a nearby business and fired several shots from a gun.

Police say they later found the two men in question, and say at this point no arrests have been made. 

Anyone who may have information about this case is encouraged to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100, or to remain anonymous, Lake Tahoe Secret Witness at 530-541-6800.

