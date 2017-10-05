Slaughterhouse Opens at Greater Nevada Field

The House has passed a $4.1 trillion budget plan that promises deep cuts to social programs and Cabinet agency budgets, but whose chief purpose is to set the stage for a comprehensive GOP overhaul of the U.S. tax code later this year.More >>
A full two months before he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas from a 32nd-floor room of a hotel and killed 58 people, Stephen Paddock booked a room at a Chicago hotel that overlooks a park where a major music festival was held that weekend.
One of the biggest Reno Halloween attractions is finally open, but turning the Greater Nevada Field into a Halloween attraction is no easy task.
The shooting in Las Vegas has thrown the gun control debate back into the spotlight. On Wednesday, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto put forward some new legislation, and in Las Vegas, Nevadans are rallying for change.
Malinda Baldridge is one of the hundreds of victims who were shot that tragic Sunday night in Las Vegas. It's something she'll have to live with for the rest of her life.
A full two months before he opened fire on a country music concert in Las Vegas from a 32nd-floor room of a hotel and killed 58 people, Stephen Paddock booked a room at a Chicago hotel that overlooks a park where a major music festival was held that weekend.
The suspect is being described as a 40-50 year old white male with dark hair pulled back in a ponytail.
The Nevada Highway Patrol says a Carson City man died after a crash on U.S. 50 near Silver Springs early Saturday morning.
