Detailed Report of School Costs to be Released Friday

Last week, the Washoe County School District Financial Protection Committee voted to budget $200 million for the building of three new schools. Before the WCSD Board of Trustees votes to finalize the funding Tuesday, they'll receive a more in-depth report about why the schools cost more than expected when WC-1 was voted in to law last November.

A middle school was estimated to cost $55 million dollars last November, but the Financial Protection Committee approved over $80 million for each middle school. The committee voted to proceed with the funding but wanted a comparison to Depoali Middle School, which was built ten years ago and was used to model the new middle schools.

Since that meeting last Thursday, Chief Operating Officer for Washoe County School District Pete Etchart has been helping put together that report. The report will be posted on the WCSD website by Friday and will be presented to the Board of Trustees on Tuesday.

"That information really is kind of doing a cost comparison of these 2 new middle schools, with our existing Depoali Middle School," Etchart said.

Etchart says there are many reasons for why costs are higher than expected. It's a combination of inflation and advancements in technology.

"Obviously there's an inflation factor between 2008, when we were in that very bad economic time, and today here in 2017-18, when we actually construct the schools." Etchart said. "We're adding a new safety/security system, and we'll have card readers on the doors, and there's a single point of entry, which will be different than Depoali Middle School."

Etchart says some advancements actually save them money because it makes the building more energy-efficient. He says all of these details will be outlined in the report.

If you're interested in looking at the report before the board meeting on Tuesday, you can find it with the agenda for Tuesday's board meeting on the Washoe County School District website.