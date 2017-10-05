Truckee Meadows Community College Student Among the Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

A Truckee Meadows Community College student and Marina, California native has passed away in a hospital due to injuries sustained at the Las Vegas shooting, according to our affiliate station, KION, in Salinas, California.

Austin Meyer, who was 24 years old, was studying Transportation Technologies in Reno. KION reports he was described as ambitious, smart and hardworking by those who knew him.

KION reports that Meyer was attending the festival to celebrate his 24th birthday and also to celebrate an upcoming anniversary with his girlfriend, Dana.